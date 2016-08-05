Anti-terrorist exercise launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anti-terrorist exercise has been launched today in Astana, local police department told Kazinform.

According to the police, the exercise on prevention of terrorist attacks and liquidation of its consequences is being held in the territory of the former Infectious Diseases Hospital at 5A Kumisbekov Street. The aim of the exercise is to check up preparedness of the local Operational HQ for performing the tasks imposed on them.



The Operational HQ asks the citizens and guests of Astana to keep calm and not to succumb to panic.



