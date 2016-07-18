Anti-terrorist operation began in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The anti-terrorist operation has been launched in Almaty today, the press service of the department for internal affairs informs.

"In this regard, we ask the residents of Almaty not to leave their homes, and stay away from crowded places. We also ask people to inform the police about any suspicious people. People will be additionally informed about the changes of the situation," the department for internal affairs informs.

As it was earlier informed, unknown men began shooting in several districts of Almaty today. According to preliminary information, police officers were injured as a result of the shooting.