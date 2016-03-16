Antonio Conte free to join Chelsea after deciding to step down as Italy coach

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Antonio Conte is to leave his post as national manager after the European Championship summer tournament to return to club football, clearing the way for Chelsea to formalise his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian Football Federation was due to discuss the Azzurri's managerial situation at a board meeting on Tuesday afternoon, but Conte has already made clear he will not be seeking to renew his contract after two years with the national team.

A formal announcement is expected later on Tuesday but the federation president Carlo Tavecchio, speaking outside the governing body's home in Rome, confirmed that the 46-year-old had made clear his intention to depart. "Conte will leave the national team after the European Championship," Tavecchio said. "He hears the call of the [training] pitch and of daily work, which is understandable."

The former Juventus midfielder and manager has been in talks with Chelsea officials for several weeks and is understood to have told Tavecchio on Monday that he would be returning to club football ahead of next season.

Conte later released a statement promising "total commitment" to the Azzurri but explaining: "After that I've got to go back to being the coach in a club having the opportunity to train every day."

Chelsea are expected to confirm his arrival on a three-year contract, having already given him the green light to bring his long-term assistants, Angelo Alessio and Massimo Carrera, with him to Stamford Bridge.

Steve Holland, the incumbent assistant first-team coach, is expected to remain on the coaching staff but there could also be roles for Paolo Bertelli, Mauro Sandreani and Conte's brother, Gianluca, at the London club.

Conte's full statement, which he posted on his Facebook page, read: "Right now our highest concentration is addressed solely on the European Championship where we will try with the work and sacrifice to make the most of our potential. Anyone who knows me knows that my commitment will be total.

"Then I feel I must go back to the coach in a club having the opportunity to train every day. Thanks to president Tavecchio who has accompanied me on a daily basis in this wonderful adventure."

Conte, who led Juventus to three successive titles up to 2014, replaced Cesare Prandelli on a two-year deal after Italy's exit at the group stage at the 2014 World Cup. He will take over a Chelsea team who have endured the worst season of Roman Abramovich's 13-year ownership, with José Mourinho having been sacked in December and Guus Hiddink having hoisted the team from the fringes of the relegation zone to 10th place and safety.

Yet the side were eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League last week, and are unlikely to be able to offer the new manager European football for the season ahead.

Source: The Guardian