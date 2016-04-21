Anvar Saidenov left post of Almaty International Airport CEO

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Anvar Saidenov left the post of the Almaty International Airport CEO, Kazinform learnt from kase.kz.

"The International Airport of Almaty, whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has in an official letter informed KASE that as of April 20, 2016 A. Saidenov discontinued his authorities as an independent director - Chairman of Board of Directors of the company," a statement reads.

Saidenov was appointed CEO of the Almaty International Airport on January 11, 2016.

Anvar Saidenov is a financier and banker. He holds MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London. In 2004-2009 he headed the National Bank of Kazakhstan. On February 1, 2016 Saidenov was appointed Chairman of SB Capital Supervisory Board.