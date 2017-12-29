Apartment fire in New York City kills 12, injures several others

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Twelve people were killed, including an infant, and four were critically injured on Thursday in a fire at an apartment building in the New York City borough of the Bronx, WAM reports.

The blaze started on the first floor of the brick building and quickly spread upstairs, city Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news conference with the mayor. The cause was under investigation.



Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building.