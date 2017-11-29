APK, Russian Duma's Committee for Nationalities agree to cooperate

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Deputy chair - head of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan secretariat, Darkhan Mynbay, who headed the APK delegation in Moscow on November 27-28, met with the chairman of the Committee for Nationalities of the Russian State Duma Ildar Gilmutdinov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed topical issues of cooperation between the two countries in ensuring public consensus and unity as well as strengthening the civil identity.

Mr. Mynbay told his Russian counterpart about Kazakhstan's experience in the field of interethnic relations, the main principles of the country's model of peace and harmony, as well as the objectives of the program for modernization of public consciousness.

According to Ildar Gilmutdinov, the sides agreed to cooperate on the interparliamentary level and exchange experience in the field of interethnic relations.

He also added that when organizing the work of public organizations, his Committee pays close attention to Kazakhstan's experience in this field and stressed that the idea of the Assembly of People of Russia is based on the success of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.



During their visit to Moscow, representatives of APK also met with head of the Federal Agency for Nationalities of Russia Igor Barinov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Executive Office Magomedsalam Magomedov, as well as state and public figures to discuss further cooperation and brief the Russian side on the main directions of Tugan zher and Rukhani Janghyru programs.

Upon the end of the visit, Kazakh delegation invited Russian colleagues to take part in the next session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.