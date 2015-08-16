  • kz
    APOEL players arrive in Astana for UEFA Champions League play-offs

    11:53, 16 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC APOEL have arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana early Sunday morning.

    The Cypriot side will face off with FC Astana in the first-leg match of the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League on August 18 at 10:00 p.m. Astana time.

    APOEL players are expected to make a stop at a local hotel and, then, have a training session at the Astana Arena Stadium, Sports.kz reports.

    It is worth noting that if FC Astana beat the Cypriot team, they can become the first Kazakh club to reach in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

