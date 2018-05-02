Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to attend Global Challenges Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American inventor, electronics engineer, programmer, philanthropist, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has confirmed his participation in the upcoming 2018 Global Challenges Summit (Astana Economic Forum) set to be held in Astana on May 17-19, Kazinform reports.

According to organizers, in 1976 Steve Wozniak and Steven Jobs founded Apple Computer (now called Apple Inc.) together with Ronald Wayne. In mid 1970s Apple I and Apple II changed the world of personal computers forever and defined the future of the industry for many years to come.



After leaving Apple, Wozniak founded CL 9 which developed the first programmable universal remote control and Wheels of Zeus (WOZ) which created wireless GPS technology. Wozniak received honorary doctor degrees from several universities for his contribution to the world of technology.



Earlier it was reported that ex-president of France Francois Hollande, futurist Michio Kaku and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will attend the 2018 Global Challenges Summit in the Kazakh capital this month.