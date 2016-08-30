Apple facing back taxes running into billions over European commission ruling

LONDON. KAZINFORM Apple could face back taxes running into billions with the European commissionexpected to rule against the company on Tuesday over its arrangements with the Irish government.

A decision against Apple and Ireland after a two-year investigation would rebuff US efforts to persuade the commission to drop its interest amid warnings about retaliation from Washington.

The commission has been investigating whether Apple’s tax deals with Ireland, which have allowed the company to pay very little tax on income earned throughout Europe, amounted to state aid.

Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters