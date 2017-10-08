Apple is 'looking into' reports of iPhone 8 batteries swelling

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Apple has issued a statement and said: "We are aware and looking into it" after several iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus buyers reported batteries swelling, bending the front of the phone and separating it from the body of the device, Kazinform has learned from The Verge .

"There appear to be only six or so reports so far... so the issue seems to be quite small in comparison to the millions of phones that Apple has likely already sold," the article reads.



"[Swelling is] very unusual for a brand-new battery and leads toward the direction of there's something fundamentally wrong with this battery," says Sam Jaffe, managing director of Cairn Energy Research Advisors, in a phone call with The Verge. Jaffe, a battery industry analyst, says manufacturers have reached a limit with lithium-ion battery capacity and could end up producing designs with a bigger risk of short-circuiting in an attempt to store more power.





Read more .