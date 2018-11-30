Apple Pay launch in Kazakhstan a step towards cashless economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Apple Pay launch is another step towards cashless economy in Kazakhstan, believes Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Open Dialogue talk show on Khabar TV channel, Minister Abayev welcomed the fact that Apple Pay is now available in Kazakhstan.



"First of all, contactless mobile payments are available to everyone because we all have smart phones in our hands. Secondly, this is another step towards cashless economy. Thirdly, Apple Pay is currently available in 30 countries of the world, including the U.S. and Great Britain. It's quite nice that our banks don't lag behind foreign banks in terms of digital solutions," Abayev said.



Recall that in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan needs to make steps towards cashless economy.



Banks that support Apple Pay in Kazakhstan include Halyk Bank, Bank CenterCredit, ForteBank, Sberbank and ATFBank.