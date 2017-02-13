Apple sets a new record for iPhone sales

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Apple just reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017, Kazinform has learnt from The Verge .

"We're thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac, and Apple Watch," said CEO Tim Cook.



"Revenue from Services grew strongly over last year, led by record customer activity on the App Store, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline," the company wrote in its letter to investors.



The company took in $78.4 billion in revenue and sold 78 million iPhones. The last few quarters have marked the end of an incredible growth spurt for Apple.



After more than a decade of record setting sales and revenue gains, the momentum around iPhone sales finally tapered off.



