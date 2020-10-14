Apple unveils new iPhones with 5G wireless capability

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Apple Inc. on Tuesday unveiled its first lineup of iPhones with 5G high-speed network connectivity, with the four newly developed models set to enter the market in late October and November, Kyodo News reports.

The standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone mini all feature organic electroluminescent displays and mark Apple's first use in phones of its A14 Bionic chip that powers iPad Air tablets.

The company said in a press release that 5G on iPhone provides «higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming (and) real-time interactivity in apps» among other advantages, while «reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots.»

Apple is more than a year behind Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea in launching smartphones with 5G capability.

According to Apple, a redesign and front cover in Pro models «provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.»

The models start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.