Applications for ‘Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia’ coming soon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Are you curious to find out how glaciers form, why they melt, and why water flows through them? Do you have any questions around alpine environment? Join the project from the 1-10 of September 2019 on ‘Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia’ taking place in Kyrgyzstan!

Thisproject is implemented by Fribourg University, Switzerland, funded by the SwissAgency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), in close collaboration with theUNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty, the Paul Scherrer Institute, «Girls on IceSwitzerland» initiative and the Central Asian Institute of applied Geosciences(CAIAG). It considers the fact that the representation of young women pursuingtheir careers in research decreases dramatically in scientific fields. It willfocus specifically on increasing the participation of young women and girlsfrom Central Asian region in scientific expeditions, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

Thisproject will provide a unique opportunity to explore the glaciers andenvironment of the Ala Archa National Park in Kyrgyzstan, guided by aprofessional female mountain guide and four female scientists, you will bealong with other young women to elaborate a science project and learn how tonavigate through an alpine environment. Notably, the programme is free ofcharge for all participants, all material and adequate clothing will beprovided during the expedition.

To beeligible participants must be:

• From Central Asian countries:Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan;

• Aged from 18-30 years old;

• Sufficient English and Russiancommunication skills;

• Interested in Science and AlpineEnvironments.

Theapplication is opening soon. If you are interested in this project, please staytuned with our latest notification. The number of participants will be onlylimited to ten, do not miss it!

Permanentlink: https://en.unesco.kz/applications-for-the-adventure-of-science-women-and-glaciers-in-central-asia-coming-soon