    April 25. Kazinform's timelines of major events

    07:00, 25 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of April.

    EVENTS


    1917 – The Akmola regional Kazakh congress takes place in Omsk bringing together 250 representatives from Akmola, Atbasar, Kokchetav, Omsk and Petropavlovsk. Myrzhakyp Dulatov is specially invited from Orenburg.

    1921 – The Akmola governorate is established stretching over 520,000 sq km (almost the fifth part of Kazakhstan) with a population living in 1,300 rural settlements.

    2011 – Kazakhstan Football Union joins UEFA at the Congress in Stockholm.

    2009 – The Cherry Tree Alley officially unveils in Almaty.

    2012 – In Bucharest the mayor of the largest municipalities of the Romanian capital city announced the decision to name one of the city streets after Astana.

    2013 – KazPost JSC puts into circulation The Lunar Calendar postage stamps featuring animals of the 12-year cycle of Kazakh chronology which reflects one of the aspects of the centuries-long history of Kazakh people.

    2015 – The BWAA awarding ceremony takes place in New York. Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin is awarded for the best knockout percentage up to 90.63% in middleweight history.

    2017 – Kazakh Ambassador to the United States of America Yerzhan Kazykhanov delivers credentials to President Donald Trump in Washington.

    2018 – Astana Opera soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan becomes a laureate of the Dance Open International Ballet Award (Saint Petersburg) in the Mr. Virtuosity nomination.

    2019 – A personal exhibition of talented Nogai graphic artist Alibek Koilakayev themed The legends of the Turkic world opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan featuring his 80 works.


    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
