April shower, hail and squall heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan. The Emergency Situations Committee urges all to follow weather changes, its press service reports.

Thunderstorms and hail will hit Kazakh capital. Heavy downpours, fog, thunderstorms, hail and wind will batter Akmola region.

High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through Atyrau region. Kyzylorda region will observe thunderstorms, rain, heavy rains locally, high wind up to 15-20 m/s. West Kazakhstan is set to face fog, thunderstorms, high wind.

Turkestan, Zhambyl regions will observe heavy rains, thunderstorms, squall, wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Thunderstorms, squall and wild wind of 15-20 m/s are forecast for Karaganda region. It will rain in North Kazakhstan with fog, thunderstorms and high wind predicted.

Kostanay region will also brace for fog, thunderstorms and wind of 15-20 m/s.