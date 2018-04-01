Arab-Brazil Economic Forum to explore trade, cultural relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, along with the Union of Arab Chambers, will organize the Arab-Brazil Economic Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, under "Building the Future" theme, WAM reports.

The forum will host approximately 400 people, including government authorities, diplomats, economists, executives and entrepreneurs who will engage in discussions to propose and develop a vision that will strengthen bilateral trade and cultural relations between Brazil and the Arab countries in a sustainable way.

Organisers said that during the last few years, Brazil and the Arab countries significantly increased and diversified their relations not only in value but also in projects.

With the aim of furthering relations and exploring other areas that go beyond trade, the meeting will examine in depth the means of building a stronger and mutually beneficial relationship together, in the context of a shared future for Brazil and the 22 countries that belong to the League of Arab States.

Panelists will discuss a wide-range of topics including Economic Scenarios in Brazil and Arab Countries; Innovation and Technology; Food Security and Logistics; Investment; Renewable Energy; Halal industry; Image and Branding; Tourism and Building the Future.

Rubens Hannun, President of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said that Brazil's exports to the 22-member states of the League of Arab States reached US$10 billion.

He added that Brazil is meeting 10 percent of the Arab countries' needs for foodstuff and 20 percent for meat.

"Brazil is looking forward to expanding its trade umbrella into other sectors," he stated.