Arab Economic Cooperation Forum backs Kazakhstan's initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov, has taken part in the second session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan held in Dushanbe, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA website.

The forum was attended by Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Djibouti - Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Arab League, and Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, the Secretary-General of the above organization. Turkmenistan participated as an observer.

In his welcoming speech, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon proposed the creation of a special Fund, which should be replenished by contributions from the developed Arab countries.

Also, Akylbek Kamaldinov urged to actively use the forum's economic potential, in particular, for the mutually beneficial implementation of Kazakhstan's international initiatives.

The forum considered the development of the economic cooperation between the Arab countries and the states of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, as well as the issues of strengthening peace and stability in the region.

In the course of the event, the participants adopted the Dushanbe Declaration in support of Kazakhstan's international initiatives to continue developing cooperation in this format.



Shortly before, on October 15, 2017, Dushanbe hosted an expert meeting of senior officials from the participating states.

The initiative to organize the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was firstly launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Kazakhstan took part in the first session of the Forum in Riyadh in May 2014. As a result of the session, the League of Arab States and Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan adopted the Riyadh Declaration and signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Delegations from 28 countries, including 21 member states of the Arab League, as well as Central Asia states and Azerbaijan, have attended this forum.