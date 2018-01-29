Arab Health 2018 exhibition kicks off in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Arab Health, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, has been opened today at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kazinform has learned from WAM.

The 2018 edition of the event is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 103,000 attendees from 150+ countries.

Accompanying the exhibition will be 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques, and skills.

Arab Health 2018 will take place from 29th January to 1st February 2018 and will see the introduction of the Personal Healthcare Technology Zone. Exhibitors will display the latest in "Smart" Healthcare Technology that connects patients to physicians and hospitals/clinics.

With the aim of bridging the gap in medical knowledge, the carefully designed congress provides the very latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques, and skills.