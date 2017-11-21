Arab Tourism Magazine publishes article about Kazakh 'Garden of Eden'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Arab Tourism Magazine has published an article about the beautiful sites of Burabay, Kazinform has learned from Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev.

Arab Tourism Magazine is a popular Pan Arab publication distributed all over the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the publication was named the best tourism periodical of the Arab world, Ambassador Issagaliyev said on Facebook.

It should be noted that Burabay - The Garden of Eden in Kazakhstan is the first of a series about the country and its attractions to be published by leading Egyptian media in order to promote Kazakhstan as a tourist destination.