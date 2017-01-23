Arabic journalists stepped in fray in Astana meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Journalists of Arabic media stepped into fray during the negotiations in Astana, RIA Novosti report.

The incident happened in Rixos lobby when Permanent Representative of Syria in the UN Bashar al-Jaafari who is heading the delegation of official Damascus, came out to meet journalists.

The journalists surrounded al-Jaafari when one of the operators demanded the colleague to move his head away from the camera. At some point the journalists started fighting yelling phrases in Arabic, but they were calmed down quickly.

The head of the Syrian delegation did not react to the incident.