Arabic world keen on more cultural exchanges with China

Abdullah Hamed Muhareb, General Director of the ALECSO, said the organization's objective is to spread its culture to the world, praising China as a country with a distinguished culture, which makes China a cultural power.

Muhareb appreciated China's efforts for cultural communications with Arabic countries, saying by the means of the culture and the dialogue, the two parts could share their cultures and reach a better understanding.

Establishing a culture and education center in China specialized on Arabic language teaching is one of ALESCO's priority projects, in order to make a direct access for the Chinese youth to the Arabic culture, said Muhareb.

The restoration of the historical monuments is a new field in which China, with its well-known expertise, could help Arabic countries where many historical sites are in damage, he stressed.

Muhareb also showed his concerns over the neglect of education in some Arabic countries during past three decades, which leads to radical ideas and some young people could not judge the wrong and the right.

"The education system must be renovated and upgraded from the training of teachers to the method of teaching," concluded Muhared, adding a viable, solid and revolutionary education system in the Arabic countries could help them to share the universal values of human beings, Xinhua reported.