Aral Sea problem discussed in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The Executive Committee of the international Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) with the assistance of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) organized a meeting in Ashgabat on the development of cooperation with international partners, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The forum was attended by representatives of ministries the country, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, the European Union, the World Bank, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC), Trend reports.



The participants of the meeting paid attention to the fact that in recent years, the countries of the region have taken effective measures to improve the ecological and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin.



Interaction with major international organizations, especially the UN and its specialized agencies and institutions in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development, is steadily strengthening and expanding.



This is confirmed by the resolution "Cooperation between the UN and the international Fund for Saving the Aral Sea", unanimously adopted in April this year at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.



The meeting participants exchanged views on the concept of the UN Aral Sea Program.



At the same time, reports were heard about the preparation of a new, 4th Action Program to assist the countries of the Aral Sea basin (ASBP-4), which includes a set of measures and projects aimed at improving the environment, socio-economic development of the region, the introduction of mechanisms for rational water use, improving the quality of life of the population.

For this purpose, regional and national working groups consisting of representatives of structural divisions of IFAS, specialists of ministries and departments of the founding states, international experts have been established and multilateral consultations are being held.



IFAS, created in 1990s by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, is aimed at financing joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region. IFAS was granted observer status in the UN General Assembly in December 2008.



The Aral Sea problem affected the North of Turkmenistan. Dashoguz region was negatively affected by the environmental disaster, there are acute problems related to the provision of clean drinking water and the fight against salinity of cultivated land.