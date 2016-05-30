Aral Sea problem discussed in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAIZNFORM The next meeting of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD) of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was held in Ashgabat, Turkmen government's message said May 27.

The event was organized by Turkmenistan's State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources within the country's chairmanship in the Interstate Commission in 2015-2016.

It was attended by delegations of the Central Asian countries, representatives of IFAS, the United Nations (UN), the German Society for Economic Cooperation (GIZ) and the World Bank (WB).

In particular, the issues of improving the institutional and legal basis for regional cooperation in the field of environmental protection and the cooperation agreement of the Interstate Commission with the GIZ regional program on the management of natural resources were discussed during the meeting.

A number of important decisions were made and documents for the further development of regional cooperation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development were signed on the results of the meeting, said the message.

The ICSD's activities are currently being implemented under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, which took the chairmanship in 2015.

The IFAS was established in 1993 to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving the environmental situation of Aral Sea region.

The ICSD was created for providing a balanced solution of social and economic problems, the issues of environmental safety and preservation of the region's natural resource potential.

