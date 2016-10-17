ArcelorMittal Temirtau to up shipments to Iran in 2017

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchiloo paid a visit to Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the region, the Iranian diplomat met with the management of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau and familiarized with its metallurgical production. During the meeting Ambassador Damirchiloo and ArcelorMittal Temirtau's management discussed establishment of commercial relations and sales plan of the company for the upcoming five years.



"The main goal of the trip is to familiarize with the potential of Karaganda region. We are also interested in the production of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, our long-time partner in the region. Lately we've seen positive changes in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran. Kazakh and Iranian companies signed 60 agreements during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Iran in April 2016," the Iranian ambassador said at a press briefing.







Vadim Bassin on JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau, in turn, reminded that the company had started coopering with Iran over 20 years ago. "We are happy we continue our cooperation up to now. In 2016, we plan to ship 1.14 million tons of products to Iranian market in 2016. It is planned to increase this figure up to 1.5 million tons by 2017," Bassin added.



In his words, the company managed to boost its position in the Iranian market.



At the meeting the sides also touched upon the possibility of decreasing custom duties on steel products' shipments from Kazakhstan to Iran.