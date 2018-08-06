Archaeological sensation: Mummy of ‘golden’ young man found in E Kazakhstan
Anthropologists and archaeologists suggest that the 17-to-18-year-old man dressed in gold, who was found in the burial mound, was of noble origin. The archaeological finds date back to the 7th or 8th century BC, i.e. the early Saka period. The nether garments and boots of the young man were embroidered with gold beads. There is a one-kilogram torc with preserved inscriptions on his neck (an analog of present-day military epaulets). In addition, there is a golden dagger and a golden quiver next to the young man.
The Doctor of Sciences (History) says that the skull is in a very good state. This makes it possible to reconstruct the person's appearance, find out what he ate, and so on.
"The amount of gold and all status-symbol items suggests that this person was of a very high social standing, as indirectly confirmed by the traces of the body mummification made so that all the members of society could have time to say farewell to the person of high social standing," said Yegor Kitov, an invited researcher from Moscow-based Miklukho-Maklai Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology.
"Today we have great news: prominent archaeologist of the country Zeinolla Samashev made a unique discovery. A ‘golden man' was found in Yelke Sazy. And, for sure, it is a significant contribution to the treasury of our country. This outstanding discovery indicates that in those days the ancestors had developed a high industrial culture and technology," Danial Akhmetov underlined.