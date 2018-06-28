Archeologists discover Bronze Age objects in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Excavating historical sites in Karaganda region, archeologists discovered objects that date back to the Bronze Age, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Archaeological excavations at the Bronze Age tombs of Karazhartas, Kamal, and Yessil and the ancient metallurgy sites of Central Kazakhstan were conducted in the furtherance of the tasks outlined in the Head of State's Program Article "Rukhani Janghyru".

"In the course of archaeological excavations on the sites of ancient settlements, the archeologists discovered arrowheads made of bronze, stone spearheads and arrowheads, quern-stones, pins, fragments of pottery and earthenware," said Yerkebulan Agimbayev, Head of the Karaganda Regional Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.