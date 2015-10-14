Archeologists find ancient town submerged underwater on Lake Sevan, Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Archaeologists found the ruins of the ancient settlement at the bottom of Lake Sevan in Armenia. Experts believe that the city was hidden under the water for more than 12,000 years.

Rafael MKRTCHYAN, ARMENIAN UNDERWATER RESEARCH CLUB MEMBER: It is a ruined city, there was a rock painting. There were some carved letters similar to the Roman alphabet, and there are also burial places. There were smoothly laid concrete slabs-like cover, but they were not concrete slabs, and there were like streets. Basalt pottery was found, with the help of which grain was grinded into flour. These artifacts have been found by archaeologists in this area. The weight of the artifact is about 9 kilograms. Now this pottery is stored on the shelves of the restoration workshops. Akop SIMONYAN, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, ARMENIAN RESEARCH INSTITUTE: Artifact is nearly 3,500 years old that was discovered in Lchashenskaya fortress. It is on this shore of Lake Sevan where Lchashen mounds were found. It is a stunning discovery for us. There are carts, a chariot, a royal burial, and gold jewelry. Another discovery of the year is the bone of the Ice Age bison. Surprisingly, the ancient connection of the Armenian highlands with Central Asia can be seen in the discoveries. Akop SIMONYAN, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, ARMENIAN RESEARCH INSTITUTE: Many residues of horses as well as wild and domesticated ones, so that it can be a reason for a large project to find out what ancient ties there were between Central Asia and Armenia in the Bronze Age. And a turquoise and garnet without doubt from Central Asia were found in Armenia. According to scientists, Lake Sevan has been studied by only 1%. Therefore, in search of discoveries the researchers plan to conduct hundreds of expeditions.

Source: Kazakh TV http://kazakh-tv.kz/en/view/world_news/page_128454_