Archeologists restoring medieval city of Syghnaq

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - The site of the medieval city of Syghnaq is fenced off. The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working to restore the northeastern gate and the central street of Syghnaq, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The historians of old times called Syghnaq ‘the harbor of the Kipchak Steppe'. During the reign of Jochi Khan's descendants, Syghnaq was the center of the White Horde, and, moreover, tenge coins were minted there. In the Kazakh Khanate period, the city was considered to be one of the major political and economic centers.



"The first stage of the "Geography of Sacred Sites of Kazakhstan" project is being implemented in the area of the Syrdarya River. In the area, there are 12 monuments included in the National Sacred Sites List and 35 regional sacred sites. In addition, archaeological studies on the medieval cities of Syghnaq, Jankent, Kyshkala, Sortobe, Babish Mola are underway," said Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region Ruslan Rustemov.

In Syrdarya district, the archeologists are reconstructing the Kalzhan Ahun Madrasah-Mosque included in the list of the regional sacred sites. "The book of Korkyt Ata and Oghuz-Kipchak epics", "Cultural Values of the Syrdarya Area: Folktales, Customs and Traditions" historical and educational books are being prepared for the release. It is planned to hold the international scientific conference "Works of Navaiy and Abai: the Concept of Turkic and Universal Human Spiritual Values".