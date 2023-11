ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The archery men's individual 1/16 elimination round continued at the Olympic Games in Rio today, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Sultan Duzelbayev faced Italian Mauro Nespoli in the 1/16 elimination round today. The Italian archer was able to defeat Duzelbayev in three sets - 28:25, 29:25, 28:25.