Architects unveil energy pavilions at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Architectural photographer Paul Raftery published a number of photographs of the pavilions represented by over 100 countries at EXPO-2017 in Astana, DeZeen reports.

Raftery took the photographs at the opening of the Astana Expo 2017, where over 100 countries are presenting exhibitions and pavilions under the theme Future Energy.

The event takes place on a 173-hectare site, which was masterplanned by Chicago firm Arian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

The centrepiece of the grounds is Kazakhstan's National Pavilion,designed by Smith and Gill - a glass globe sat atop an undulating glazed podium. One hemisphere of the building is completely see-through, while the other is translucent.

Inside, tiered terraces with wavy edges stretch out towards the glazed facade to give visitors views out over the site.

The globe is flanked by two matching buildings with two faceted mirrored facaded and curving awnings.

The Spanish pavilion, designed by Frade Arquitectos, features a large model of a tree surrounded by red house-shaped exhibition spaces.

British architect Asif Khan worked with musician Brian Eno on the design of the UK pavilion titled We Are Energy.

Eno created a soundscape for the pavilion, which explores the creation of energy, beginning with the origins of the universe almost 14 billion years ago and culminating with present-day energy production.





The Austrian pavilion, designed by Johann Moser and BWM Architects, hosts a range of interactive installations that encourage visitors to use their own bodies to produce energy, including a room filled with stationary bicycles.



Meanwhile, the interior of the Turkmenistan pavilion is decorated using a motif of the Rub el Hizb, an eight-pointed star.