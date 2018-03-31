Architecture of EAEU product traceability system discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) held a meeting in Moscow to discuss the architecture of the product traceability system of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform cites EEC press service.

The developer of the EAEU Digital Product Traceability presented its architecture.

"The meeting of the Commission Council is being held at the Federal Customs Service (FCS) building to make our partner countries visually familiar with FCS's developments in cargo tracking," said Igor Shuvalov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who chaired the EEC Council session. "The presented information system was created mainly to ensure compliance with the transparency of customs procedures, which is one of the top priorities of our collaborative efforts. In this regard, we look forward to active cooperation with all countries of the Eurasian Economic Union."

The sides agreed to conduct pilot projects in the countries of the Union. This refers to the product marking and traceability projects based on the EAEU digital platform of goods within the same commodity group and the projects to monitor, using smart trackers, the road and rail transit traffic through the EAEU Member States.

"One of the objectives of our pilot product traceability projects is to create more comfortable conditions for business, accelerate transit servicing," Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan said.

He also pointed out that after delivering the pilot projects it will be clear which systems can be implemented in the EAEU countries for ensuring traceability. The national traceability projects should be mated by using the common architecture.