Archive materials about Yelbasy to be showcased in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Epoch, Personality, Society" traveling exhibition project has been presented at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Residents of Kyzylorda region will see "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Epoch, Personality, Society" traveling exhibition on April 5.



The project started in Almaty in November 2017. For two and a half years, more than 730,000 people have attended the traveling exhibition in Shymkent, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.



"It is important that we will go well beyond expositions in cities. We bring all these unique exhibits to district centers, where we meet with people, conduct open lessons and lectures. We provide adults and children of remote villages with an opportunity to touch the history of our country through the exhibits. The main idea is to bring this knowledge to the villagers, to tell about our state's great and challenging path: from empty counters and unemployment in the 1990s to the present-day sustainable socio-economic development. We carry around 1,000 exhibits to each region. These are materials from the archives, books, museum collections of the Library of the Leader of the Nation," Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov, Director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, holder of Ph.D. in Political Science degree, told a briefing.



Besides, the exhibition will showcase the original awards and decorations of Yelbasy.

"We intend to present the traveling exhibition projects abroad. The first exhibition will take place this October in Japan. Perhaps, the traveling exhibition will be held in two cities - Tokyo and Hiroshima, we are now negotiating on this. The theme of the exhibition is "Nursultan Nazarbayev - the Leader of the Global Anti-Nuclear Movement," said Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov.