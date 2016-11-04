Archive photo of Nazarbayev greeting Soyuz TM-19 crew goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service has shared via Facebook an archive photo of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev greeting the Soyuz TM-19 crew in November 1994.

"22 years ago the second Kazakh cosmonaut returned to the Earth. Cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev completed his mission at the Mir Space Station on November 4, 1994. His mission at the station started on July 1, 1994. Mussabayev was the first Kazakh cosmonaut to complete a spacewalk," the Facebook post reads.



It also notes that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted Talgat Mussabayev and two other cosmonauts in Turgay.