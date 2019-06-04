  • kz
    Archive video of Nazarbayev's address to 47th UN GA Session goes online

    18:32, 04 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared an archive video with the First President - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, dating back to 1992, Kazinform reports.

    "On the 5th of October 1992 Nursultan Nazarbayev made his first historical address to the 47th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in which he put forward the initiative to establish the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)," a post on the official Telegram account of the ministry reads.

