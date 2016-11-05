Archive video of Nazarbayev's meeting with Kazakh students in Japan goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service released an archive video of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at Japanese universities. The video was made in 2008.

Earlier it was reported that on November 6-9 the President of Kazakhstan will pay an official visit to Japan to meet with Emperor Akihito, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Japanese businessmen.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev will address the Japanese Parliament and Tokai University.



President Nazarbayev is also expected to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and participate in the ceremony of awarding the special title "Honorary citizen of Hiroshima".