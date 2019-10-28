  • kz
    Argentina: Alberto Fernandez wins presidential polls

    11:38, 28 October 2019
    BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Alberto Fernández won Argentina's presidential election Sunday with 47.9% of the vote.

    With 93% of the ballots counted from nearly 34 million eligible voters, Fernández will be sworn-in in December and serve as president until 2023 with his vice-presidential partner and ex-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Incumbent Mauricio Macri and his running mate, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, won 40.5% with the rest going to the other candidates.

    Macri acknowledged the electoral defeat against Fernández.

    According to Argentine electoral law, a candidate can win the presidency in a single round by either winning 45% of the vote or if they win 40% of the vote while finishing 10 percentage points ahead of the second-place candidate.

    A second round is held if no candidate meets either threshold.

