Argentina in knockout stage after edging Nigeria in World Cup final Group D match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Argentina have ultimately made it into the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The game was played in St. Petersburg in front of a crowd of 64,468.

The opening goal and Russia 2018's 100th was scored by Argentina's Lionel Messi on the 14th minute. Nigeria's Victor Moses leveled from the spot on the 49th minute. Ultimately, the winning goal was scored by Argentina's Marcos Rojo on the 86th minute.

With their long-awaited first win at Russia 2018 and four points, Argentina finished in the second place in Group D, ceding to Croatia.