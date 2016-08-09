Argentinian policewoman wants to become the new Miss World

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Twenty-year-old Estrella Celeste Bonifacio is not only an officer of the law, she also was selected to compete in Argentina's beauty pageant on August 8.

"I am more than happy to represent my province and my girlfriends from the National Gendarmerie," said Estrella.



Estrella comes from a tiny village, Formosa, 100 kilometers always from the provincial capital, Sputnik reports.



The competition is held under the slogan "beauty cannot be measured nor weighed, as it goes beyond human appearance."



Thus, in addition to appearance, the jury will evaluate the social contribution of the contenders for the Miss Argentina title.



For her project, Estrella debeloped methods to fight human trafficking.



"I wish that from this day and on, all lovely beautiful women, who work in different law enforcement agencies, could have a chance to participate in competitions similar to this," Estrella told the Argentinian magazine Clarín.



Source: Sputnik