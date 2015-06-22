Arizona National Guard delegation is in Kazakhstan for «Partnership» talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From June 22-27 a high level Arizona Air National Guard delegation will visit Astana and Almaty to discuss ways in which Kazakhstan and the United States armies can cooperate more closely, the press service of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan reports.

Since 1995, Kazakhstan has been partnered with the state of Arizona through the State Partnership Program which works to build relationships, learn best practices, foster military and civilian ties.

In addition to Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Central Maj. Gen William Hickman, Maj. Gen Michael T. McGuire and Brig. Gen Kerry Muehlenbeck from the Arizona National Guard, will meet with Kazakhstani government officials and military officers to gain their perspectives on security issues and cooperation under the State Partnership Program.

Maj. Gen Michael T. McGuire is a full time reserve officer, with overall responsibility for managing the day-to-day activities of the Arizona Army and Air National Guard and the Division of Emergency Management.

However, Brig. Gen Kerry Muehlenbeck is a part time soldier and her full time job is as a law professor at the Mesa Community College in Arizona. General Muehlenbeck is also the director of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters who simultaneously manages the administration, coordination, development, and execution of all Arizona National Guard programs that will allow the guard to respond appropriately to state or federal emergencies.

The delegation will conclude their visit by observing the Steppe Eagle multilateral exercise sponsored by the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.