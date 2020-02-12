Arkhimed Mukhambetov reports to President on Kostanay region's socio-economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Kostanay region’s Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov on socio-economic development of the region and the course of fulfillment of the President’s instructions, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Arkhimed Mukhambetov reported to the Head of State on positive paces of housing construction in the region, including for socially vulnerable groups of population, the measures of support of large families as well as important industrial projects on assembly of special vehicles and cars.

The President pointed out the importance of prevention of food prices increase and completion of reconstruction of Arkalyk Thermal Power Station.



