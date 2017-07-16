Arlans beat Domadores, become three-time WSB champs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last night at their home arena Astana Arlans became the champions of the 7th season of the World Series of Boxing, having won 6 of 11 battles against Cuba Cuba Domadores, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Arlans, having won first two battles then lost five in a row. The fate of the trophy, therefore, was to be decided in an additional 11th stand-off. The first session ended with a score of 2:3.

The first fight of the second session was between light heavyweight Arman Rysbek and Julio Cesar La Cruz. Cuban fighter was stronger than his opponent - 3:0 (46:49, 46:49, 45:50).

In flyweight, the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Yosbani Veitia. Olzhas Sattibayev lost to him with a score of 3:0 (47:48, 46:49, 45:50).

In heavyweight, Olzhas Bokaev saved his team from an early defeat by beating Yoandri Toirac - 3: 0 (49:45, 48:46, 48:46).

In lightweight, Zakir Safiullin shortened the gap by defeating the three-time world champion, Olympic medalist Lazaro Alvarez - 2:1 (46:47, 47:46, 47:46).

In welterweight, Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Roniel Iglesias (49:46, 50:45, 49:46), equalizing the score and making it possible for Arlans to claim victory in an additional 11th fight.

In the decisive match in flyweight, Olzhas Bainiyazov was stronger than Frank Zaldivar.

Thus, Astana Arlans became WSB champions for the third time in its history and the most titled club in the World Series of Boxing. Prior to this match both Arlans and Domadores won the title twice.