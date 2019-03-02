  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Arman Issagaliyev named Kazakhstan's non-resident Ambassador to Algeria and Tunisia

    15:05, 02 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Arman Issagaliyev has been appointed as non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and to the Republic of Tunisia, Akorda press service says.

    "By a decree of the Head of State, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt has been appointed as the non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and to the Republic of Tunisia," a press release reads.

    Arman Issagaliyev was born September 13, 1972.

    Education:

    1989-1994 - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

    1993-1994 - Sidi Muhammad ben Abdalla University, Fes, Morocco

    1996 - Institute for Diplomatic Studies, Egypt's Foreign Ministry

    Career:

    1994 - Lecturer at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

    1995-1999 - Research Fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies at Kazakhstan's National Academy of Sciences

    2000-2004 - First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Egypt

    2004-2006 - he worked in business structures

    2008-2011 - Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    2011-2014 - Chief of the Foreign Policy Department at the Presidential Administration

    2014-2017 he was Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Dubai and Northern Emirates.

    Since 2017 he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!