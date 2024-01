ASTANA. KAZINFORM WSB champion Arman Rysbek is preparing for his professional boxing debut, Sports.kz reports.

According to his manager, Farkhad Sharipov, in his debut fight that will be held on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, Arman will fight with American Donald Jackson (0-1).

According to Boxrec.com, Rysbek will hold his second fight on January 27 in Orlando against another American, Ashton Sykes (1-0).