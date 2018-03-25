Arman Rysbek secures third pro win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Arman Rysbek (2-0, 1KO) fought for the third time in a professional ring, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's fighter faced 27-year-old Argentinean boxer Jonathan Ezequiel Aguirre aka Maravilla. Rysbek first knocked his opponent down to the floor and then knocked him out. As a result, Arman Rysbek secured his third professional win.

Recall that in Buenos Aires, the 27-year-old Kazakh boxer won his second professional bout against another Argentinean, Victor Leonardo Loto (0-1-1) by unanimous decision.