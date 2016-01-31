Armenia&#39;s population hits record low

BAKU. KAZINFORM The number of permanent population of Armenia as of January 1, 2016 amounted to 2.999 million people in accordance with the current accounting on the basis of the population census of 2011, the National Statistical Service of Armenia said, the ARKA Armenian news agency reported.

The population of Armenia as of January 1, 2016 decreased by 12,000 people compared to January 1, 2015, according to the statistical service.

At the same time, the number of people residing in Armenia decreased by 35,900 people for five years, while the country's population decreased by 634,700 people since its independence in 1991, the news agency said.

Source: Trend.az