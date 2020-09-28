  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

    08:59, 28 September 2020
    Photo: None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenia is declaring martial law and mobilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, ARMENPRESS reports.

    «Dear countrymen,

    At the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of Armenia. The decision is effective after publication. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats.

    For the fatherland, for victory,» Pashinyan said.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!