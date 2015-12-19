  • kz
    Armenia detains former deputy PM

    14:02, 19 December 2015
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Vahan Shirkhanyan was detained, Tass agency reported Dec. 19 citing the Armenian National Security Service (NSS).

    Shirkhanyan was arrested Dec. 18.

    The NSS said he is "suspected of involvement in a criminal group, where he played a certain role and had specific instructions."

    Shirkhanyan, under a relevant article of Armenia's Criminal Code, is to face imprisonment for six to 10 years with or without confiscation of his property.

    Source: Trend.az

    Scandal Armenia Politics
