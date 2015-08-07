Armenia hosts conference “The Tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Armenia: experience, perspectives of cooperation”

TSAKHKADZOR. KAZINFORM - On August 5, 2015, a tourism centre of Armenia, Tsakhkadzor, hosted a conference under the title «The Tourism Potential of Kazakhstan and Armenia:Experience, the Perspectives of Cooperation», which was held at the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia with the assistance of the NGO «European Integration».

The event brought together representatives of local expert communities, Kazakhstan's and Armenia's tourism organizations and mass media. In his opening remarks, Kanat Khassenov, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of Kazakhstan to Armenia, informed the Conference on the main areas of development of Kazakhstan's tourism, and brought to the attention of the audience the upcoming international events in the country, including the 2017 Winter Universiade and the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazakhstan's MFA informed. Kazakhstan's diplomat also informed the participants of the Conference on the goals and tasks of the National Plan named «100 concrete steps» which was put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Plan lays the foundation for the future vector of gradual modernization of the state, economy and society. Mekhak Apresyan, representative of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, also addressed the Conference, he highlighted the importance and relevance of the topic, put forth by Kazakhstan, told about the development of Armenian tourism potential and proposed to strengthen cooperation of our countries in this area. The Coordinator of the Ecotourism Information Resource Centre of Kazakhstan Aigul Issagulova informed the audience on great tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan and presented Kazakhstan's Tourism Development Programme to 2020. Raushan Sartayeva, Head of the Internal-entrance tourism of Kazakhstan's Tourism Association, described to the Armenian side the current situation of Kazakhstan's tourism industry and opportunities to establish joint projects on promoting package tours abroad. In turn, Lussine Tumyan, expert on economic integration, told about the events conducted by the countries on participation of Armenia in the Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, and noted the high level of Kazakhstan's preparatory work. During the Conference, representatives of tourism organizations of Kazakhstan and Armenia discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in tourism. Upon the event, the participants received handouts with the «Nurly Zhol - the Path to the Future» address in the Armenian language and materials on socio-economic and social and political development of Kazakhstan.