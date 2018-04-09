Armenia: PM Karapetyan submits government’s resignation to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Under Article 212 of the Armenian Constitution, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan submitted the Government's resignation to President Armen Sarkissian. The President accepted the resignation, the President's Office told ARMENPRESS.

Members of the Cabinet will continue serving as acting office-holders until a new government is formed.

After a one-on-one meeting, President Armen Sarkissian and acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a press conference for news media.